In the Record for Nov. 2, 2016
Statistics for the Jamestown Police Department for Nov. 2:
* 1 traffic citation
* 6 traffic warnings
* 5 accidents investigated
* 1 criminal arrest
* 2 juvenile referrals
* 2 warrants served
* 4 crimes investigated
* 17 public assistance calls
* 5 animal calls
Statistics for the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office for Nov. 2:
* 13 civil process services
* 1 fingerprinting
* 1 security check
* 3 warrants
* 2 traffic citations
* 9 traffic warnings
* 2 miscellaneous calls
* 30 calls for service