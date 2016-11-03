Search
    In the Record for Nov. 2, 2016

    By Sun Staff Today at 7:17 a.m.

    Statistics for the Jamestown Police Department for Nov. 2:

    * 1 traffic citation

    * 6 traffic warnings

    * 5 accidents investigated

    * 1 criminal arrest

    * 2 juvenile referrals

    * 2 warrants served

    * 4 crimes investigated

    * 17 public assistance calls

    * 5 animal calls

    Statistics for the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office for Nov. 2:

    * 13 civil process services

    * 1 fingerprinting

    * 1 security check

    * 3 warrants

    * 2 traffic citations

    * 9 traffic warnings

    * 2 miscellaneous calls

    * 30 calls for service

