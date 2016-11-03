Fargo man arrested in armed robbery
FARGO – Breon Jones, 19, of Fargo was arrested after being accused of armed robbery late Tuesday night, Nov. 1, in Fargo.
Police say officers responded just after 11:30 p.m. to the 6100 block of Bennett Court S. in Fargo.
They met with the victim, who said a man pointed a handgun at him and demanded his belongings. The victim turned over cash and a cellphone, and the suspect ran off.
Officers set up a perimeter and used a K-9 to track the suspect.
An officer spotted a vehicle leaving the area that contained a man who matched the suspect’s description. The officer stopped the vehicle and the man and a juvenile were detained.
The man, identified as Jones, was arrested for armed robbery. Officers recovered money, the victim’s phone and a handgun.
The juvenile was released without charges.