Fargo man arrested in armed robbery

They met with the victim, who said a man pointed a handgun at him and demanded his belongings. The victim turned over cash and a cellphone, and the suspect ran off.

Officers set up a perimeter and used a K-9 to track the suspect.

An officer spotted a vehicle leaving the area that contained a man who matched the suspect’s description. The officer stopped the vehicle and the man and a juvenile were detained.

The man, identified as Jones, was arrested for armed robbery. Officers recovered money, the victim’s phone and a handgun.

The juvenile was released without charges.