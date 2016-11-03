Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Fargo man arrested in armed robbery

    By Forum News Service Today at 7:23 a.m.

    FARGO – Breon Jones, 19, of Fargo was arrested after being accused of armed robbery late Tuesday night, Nov. 1, in Fargo.

    Police say officers responded just after 11:30 p.m. to the 6100 block of Bennett Court S. in Fargo.

    They met with the victim, who said a man pointed a handgun at him and demanded his belongings. The victim turned over cash and a cellphone, and the suspect ran off.

    Officers set up a perimeter and used a K-9 to track the suspect.

    An officer spotted a vehicle leaving the area that contained a man who matched the suspect’s description. The officer stopped the vehicle and the man and a juvenile were detained.

    The man, identified as Jones, was arrested for armed robbery. Officers recovered money, the victim’s phone and a handgun.

    The juvenile was released without charges.

    Explore related topics:Newscrime
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement