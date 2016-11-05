One person sentenced on a felony charge

Warnes was accused of possessing a glass smoking device used or intended for use with methamphetamine on Sept. 1.

Judge Jerod Tufte sentenced Warnes to one year and one day in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with 345 days suspended and credit for one day served. Warnes will be allowed to serve the 20 days on electronic home monitoring with work/school release.

Tufte also sentenced Warnes to two years supervised probation and ordered her to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.