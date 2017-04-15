Police received a call of a domestic dispute at about 3:41 p.m. Friday, April 14, at the duplex, where they found the 24-year-old unidentified man and a 19-year-old woman, according to a news release from the Mandan Police Department.

The 24-year-old was holding a knife when officers arrived. He allegedly refused to drop the knife, and advanced aggressively toward one officer. That officer discharged his weapon and shot the 24-year-old man. Officers provided medical aid to the man until paramedics arrived, but the man died there.

Police haven't released the identity of the man who was killed nor the three officers.

According to Mandan Police Lt. Lori Flaten, there are 31 sworn police officers in the department.

Flaten said the department should release more information on Monday.

The duplex where the shooting occurred has been for sale for three months, according to Will Gardner, a Mandan realtor who is the listing agent for the property. Gardner said there are tenants on both levels of the duplex, and the property owner and her husband have owned the duplex for five years.

Mandan Police Lt. Pat Haug said the last officer-involved shooting for the department was in 2009 when a police officer shot an apparently suicidal man at a local hotel, who turned his gun toward police. Last year, Bismarck Police officers fired their guns in four separate incidents.