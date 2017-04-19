Police identified the man as Ivan Wilson of Mandan.

According to a family obituary posted online, Wilson served in the United States Marine Corps from 2010 to 2013, including a tour in Afghanistan in 2012. When he returned home, he lived in Bismarck and New Town, helping his grandmother and doing some construction jobs. He is a graduate of New Town High School, according to the obituary.

On Friday, officers responded to a domestic dispute around 3:40 p.m. Police say the man was shot after he charged at an officer with a knife. There was a 19-year-old woman also at the home. Wilson died on scene, and no one else was injured.

Three officers who responded to the call have been placed on paid administrative leave pending completion of an investigation by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which is investigating the incident.