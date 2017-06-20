Xavier Mason Falcon, who had just turned 18, and two 17-year-old boys were accused of smuggling water balloons into the lunchroom as a senior prank and lobbing them at students and staff members. School resource officer Caisee Sandusky wrote in a probable cause affidavit that the boys were “loud, boisterous, and disruptive” when they were ordered to go to the school office. Magic City Campus assistant principal Harlan Johnson asked her what the boys could be cited for and Sandusky told him they could be cited for “disorderly conduct.” Supt. Mark Vollmer said later that at least one student slipped on water on the floor after the water balloon prank, but was not badly injured.

The actions of the high school administrators attracted wide criticism from people who wondered why the incident was turned over to the courts for prosecution instead of being handled as an internal disciplinary matter by the school. An online petition asking for the charges to be dropped against the boys garnered more than 1,700 signatures. Some comments on social media claimed that a number of Minot High students were suspended after they posted online memes critical of the school administrators.

Falcon was charged with a Class B misdemeanor in Minot Municipal Court and could have faced up to 30 days in jail and $1,500 in fines if he had been convicted. Falcon pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct last month and had asked for a bench trial, which was scheduled to be held Thursday, June 22. However, Assistant City Attorney Stefanie Stalheim filed a motion to dismiss the charge on Monday.

“Although probable cause existed for the incident involving Mr. Falcon, the City now moves to dismiss the charge,” wrote Stalheim. This dismissal takes into account the allocation of prosecutorial resources, the Court schedule, and the judicial economy. Pursuant to the factors mentioned in the preceding sentence, the City believes that dismissal is appropriate at this time.”

The two other boys were charged in juvenile court. No information about the resolution of their cases has been made public.

Falcon and the two younger boys all graduated from Minot High School in May. All three teens walked across the stage during the graduation ceremony.