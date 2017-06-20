The two were convicted in federal court of taking, killing and possessing migratory birds.

Brant Nelson, 66 and Kirk Nelson, 63, were also sentenced to 36 months of probation.

Both species are migratory birds that are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and cannot be lawfully hunted or killed under any circumstances. The Nelsons shot the birds from their property that borders a small lake in Day County.

The investigation was conducted by the South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks Department and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.