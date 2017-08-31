Jubal Grant, 19, assaulted a Charles Mix correctional officer and escaped from county jail, according to Sheriff Randy Thaler. Grant is described as a Native American male with black hair, brown eyes. He is 6-foot-1-inch, weighs 170 pounds and was last seen wearing an orange jail uniform and a black T-shirt.

He was being held on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and bond violations. The sheriff's office says he resides in Wagner but also has contacts in Vermillion.

"The Charles Mix County Sheriff's Office is requesting the assistance from the public in locating Jubal Grant," Thaler said in a press release.

Anyone with information regarding Grant's whereabouts is asked to notify their local police or the Charles Mix County Sheriff's Office at 605-487-7625.