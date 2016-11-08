As expected, the 60-year-old Republican cruised to victory in the three-way race Nov. 8, extending the GOP’s 24-year grip on the governor’s office as voters elected a new face to steer the deeply red state through challenging economic times when Gov. Jack Dalrymple leaves office in December after six years.

CNN and other media outlets projected Burgum as the winner minutes after polls closed at 8 p.m. With 134 of 432 precincts reporting, the former Microsoft executive and current real estate developer led the race with nearly 80 percent of the vote, compared with 16 percent for Democratic state Rep. Marvin Nelson of Rolla and 4 percent for Libertarian candidate Marty Riske of Fargo.

Surrounded by family, friends and other supporters at the Sanctuary Events Center in Fargo, a former church his Kilbourne Group firm bought and redeveloped, Burgum thanked the crowd of more than 300, said he looked forward to a smooth transition with Dalrymple and called for an end to the type of polarizing politics that plagued the national election.

“It’s imperative as a state and as a nation to come together and look forward,” he said.

Nelson and Riske were considered longshots against Burgum, who trounced the GOP’s endorsed candidate, Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, by 20-plus percentage points in the June primary to win the Republican nomination.

A longtime GOP donor, Burgum jumped into the race in January -- his first run for political office -- finishing third at the Republican convention in April. He bounced back in the primary, mounting a campaign painting Stenehjem as a career politician and himself as the political outsider and business leader best suited to rein in government spending and help the state’s struggling economy rebound.

Burgum acknowledged that with limited name recognition and early polls showing him way behind Stenehjem, it wasn’t a risk-free proposition when he asked Watford City Mayor Brent Sanford to be his running mate.

“This was a risky proposition,” Burgum said.

The former Great Plains Software CEO said when he and Sanford take office Dec. 15, “Our first priority will be to balance the budget without raising taxes” -- a challenge, he acknowledged, given low oil and farm commodity prices that led to more than $1 billion in revenue shortfalls this biennium.

Nelson, 58, a crop consultant in his second four-year House term, acknowledged he faced an uphill battle when entered the race in mid-March, two weeks shy of his party’s state convention. His campaign raised roughly $100,000, compared with $1.6 million raised by Burgum, who also spent a chunk of his own money during the primary.

Nelson said by phone after the race was called that Burgum is “an intelligent man” with business experience.

“He changed so much, even as the election went along,” Nelson said. “I literally don’t have a clue what he’s going to do as governor.”

The governor’s current annual salary is $132,964.