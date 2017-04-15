Nine NDSU distinguished professors — those bestowed with the university’s highest honor for tenured faculty — signed the letter as legislators discuss massive cuts for university system schools for the 2017-19 biennium. A bill passed Friday, April 14, by the House called for a budget of $610 million, or a 32 percent cut from the last biennium.

The letter was sent via email by Dr. Lawrence Reynolds, a distinguished professor of animal sciences at NDSU, to various media members Saturday.

In their letter, the professors claim the cuts would have “devastating effects” on higher education that could reverse decades of work to build the reputation of North Dakota’s universities.

“Although some concern has been expressed, there should be an outcry of outrage from the citizens and students of North Dakota and the region concerning the deep budget cuts to the University System being proposed by Gov. (Doug) Burgum and the ND State Senate, and endorsed by the ND Board of Higher Education,” the professors wrote.

The letter called on the Legislature and Burgum to use “rainy day funds” to fund universities. North Dakota has seen a downturn in oil and ag prices and, in turn, a loss in revenue, forcing the state to make deep cuts across the board.

Some have suggested using the Legacy Fund, which draws money from oil tax revenue and has accumulated more than $4 billion. Others have been critical of that proposal.

“Everybody has to take cuts,” Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, said. “Everybody has to cinch it up.”

Wardner said he understands the pain everyone is feeling from the cuts, but pulling money from the Legacy Fund would open the door to other entities asking for money from the fund.

“The minute we take a cent from the Legacy Fund, you might as well forget about it being any kind of asset in the future because everybody will say, ‘me too,’” he said. “We are guarding it very carefully as we go through the next two years.”

Primary ‘losers’

The letter marks the second time in less than a week that NDSU’s faculty has publicly criticized proposed budget cuts.

A letter signed by Kathryn Gordon, an NDSU psychology professor and the university’s Faculty Senate president, authored a letter intended for faculty and leaders at NDUS institutions to see if they would be interested in signing a statement calling on the State Board of Higher Education in “rebuilding stakeholder confidence.”

“The North Dakota University System has a crisis of confidence,” Gordon’s letter stated, adding the crisis is the “result of across-the-board budget cuts,” among other things.

That letter, which Forum Communications Co. commentator Rob Port posted on his blog, also highlights concerns echoed by the distinguished professor group, which said the quality of classes will suffer since professors will have to pick up more classes with larger class sizes while faculty counts decrease.

The nine professors said the proposed cuts will make North Dakota less attractive for faculty recruiting, adding the reputation of the state’s public schools will be put at risk and students will go elsewhere for their education.

“As you can see, the primary ‘losers’ in this scenario will be the students who we are supposed to be serving,” the letter stated. “Not only will our ND students be losers but so will the infrastructure of the universities and the communities they serve as those research dollars dry up.”

Wardner was confident funding could be reinstated after this biennium for programs and jobs that are needed, but for now, everyone has to “tighten their belts, he said.

“I understand we could lose some quality people, but it is what it is,” he said. “You can’t spend money you don’t have.”

At NDSU, the distinguished professor designation was established in 2007 as the top honor for faculty with tenure. Recipients must be with NDSU for at least 10 years, and the award comes with an annual $20,000 salary supplement if he or she remains a benefited, tenured faculty member.

In addition to Reynolds, the distinguished professors signing the letter were Allan Ashworth, Elias Elias, Neil Gudmestad, Thomas Isern, Kalpana Katti, Jo Ann Miller, Mukund Sibi and William Wilson. William Perrizo, the sole distinguished professor to not sign the letter, died last year.