Stenehjem: Burgum overstepped authority on some vetoes

Wayne Stenehjem's opinion, requested by the House and Senate majority leaders last month, comes two days before a legislative committee is scheduled to discuss how to address several vetoes the first-term governor issued after the legislative session ended in late April.

While Stenehjem said Burgum's vetoes of parts of two bills were authorized by law, his veto of parts of the higher education funding bill is "not authorized by the Constitution and is not effective." The longtime Republican attorney general also said that while Burgum's vetoes of portions of two other budget bills were not authorized by the Constitution, the vetoed language "would be found by a court to violate the separation of powers doctrine."

