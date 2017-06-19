Search
Stenehjem: Burgum overstepped authority on some vetoes

    Stenehjem: Burgum overstepped authority on some vetoes

    By John Hageman Today at 3:47 p.m.
    Wayne Stenehjem talks during a stop May 19, 2016, in Fargo. Dave Wallis / Forum News Service

    BISMARCK—North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum overstepped his constitutional authority on several recent vetoes, the attorney general said in an opinion released Monday, June 19.

    Wayne Stenehjem's opinion, requested by the House and Senate majority leaders last month, comes two days before a legislative committee is scheduled to discuss how to address several vetoes the first-term governor issued after the legislative session ended in late April.

    While Stenehjem said Burgum's vetoes of parts of two bills were authorized by law, his veto of parts of the higher education funding bill is "not authorized by the Constitution and is not effective." The longtime Republican attorney general also said that while Burgum's vetoes of portions of two other budget bills were not authorized by the Constitution, the vetoed language "would be found by a court to violate the separation of powers doctrine."

    Please check back for updates to this story.

    John Hageman

    John Hageman covers North Dakota politics from the Forum News Service bureau in Bismarck. He attended the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities, where he studied journalism and political science, and he previously worked at the Grand Forks Herald and Bemidji Pioneer.  

    Jhageman@forumcomm.com
    (701) 255-5607
