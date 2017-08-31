The Republican president will be giving a policy speech on energy and taxes Wednesday, Sept. 6, at the Tesoro Refinery in Mandan, a person with knowledge of the plans said. The person requested anonymity because the plans are not yet official.

An email sent to the White House press office was not immediately returned.

A recent Gallup poll showed Trump's 59 percent approval rating in North Dakota is second only to West Virginia.

Check back later for more details.