Trump plans energy, tax policy speech during ND visit next week

    By John Hageman Today at 4:48 p.m.
    Donald Trump, the presumed Republican presidential nominee, speaks during a news conference in Bismarck, N.D., May 26, 2016. (Stephen Crowley/The New York Times)

    BISMARCK -- President Donald Trump is planning to be in North Dakota next week, a source told Forum News Service Thursday, Aug. 31. 

    The Republican president will be giving a policy speech on energy and taxes Wednesday, Sept. 6, at the Tesoro Refinery in Mandan, a person with knowledge of the plans said. The person requested anonymity because the plans are not yet official. 

    An email sent to the White House press office was not immediately returned. 

    A recent Gallup poll showed Trump's 59 percent approval rating in North Dakota is second only to West Virginia. 

    Check back later for more details.

    John Hageman

    John Hageman covers North Dakota politics from the Forum News Service bureau in Bismarck. He attended the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities, where he studied journalism and political science, and he previously worked at the Grand Forks Herald and Bemidji Pioneer.  

    Jhageman@forumcomm.com
    (701) 255-5607
