Trump praises ND, American jobs during speech at refinery

Trump spoke at the Andeavor refinery in Mandan, where he was flanked by refinery workers in blue fire resistant clothing. A white plume of primarily water vapor emitted from a large stack in the background.

"I want all of America to be inspired by what's happened in North Dakota and the North Dakota example," Trump said. "This state is a reminder of what can happen when we promote American jobs instead of obstructing American jobs."

The president also touted his efforts to lift restrictions on oil and natural gas development, including permitting the long-contested Dakota Access Pipeline. He at one point invited the state's congressional delegation, along with Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, on stage. Later, he invited oil mogul Harold Hamm and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, to make brief remarks to the crowd.

Trump called Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, a Democrat facing reelection next year, a "good woman."

"I think we'll have your support. I hope we'll have your support," he said.

About 700 people were expected to attend the invite-only speech. A range of state officials and industry representatives were in attendance. A few hats bearing Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again,” were spotted.

