Record number of flu cases reported this year

Jill Baber, an epidemiologist with the Health Department, said in an email she believes the increase this season is due to more hospitals and clinics using an electronic laboratory reporting system, in which flu reports are sent in automatically, so there are fewer missed reports statewide.

North Dakota has continued widespread flu activity. However, the flu season is coming down from its peak during the week ending on Feb. 18.

There have been 20 confirmed influenza deaths, which is about average, Baber said.

The predominant strain is an influenza A H3N2 strain.

For more information on influenza or to report cases and surveillance information, visit www.ndflu.com.