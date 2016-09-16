Tourism cuts budget

The Jamestown Tourism Grant and Executive Advisory Board approved a 2017 final budget including $70,000 in cuts from the preliminary budget during a meeting Thursday.

Searle Swedlund, executive director of Jamestown Tourism, said the agency had been asked to reduce its funding to the 2014 level by Jamestown officials. The cuts reduce the preliminary budget of $504,000 to $435,000.

Tourism funding comes from the city’s restaurant and hotel taxes. Those taxes can only be spent on tourism and community promotion operations. Swedlund said until four years ago, the tourism board had received a percentage of the collections of those taxes. Since 2012, the board has made a dollar amount request for operations, promotions and grant funding that was paid from those funds.

“We ask for the historical percentage model to be reinstated,” Swedlund said.

The budget includes no salary increases for staff and cuts of $24,000 to operations and $46,000 to advertising and marketing.

Matt Woods, member of the executive board, said cuts to the advertising budget could be detrimental to the promotion efforts.

“If anyone has to market itself it’s Jamestown, North Dakota,” he said.

In other business, the Grant Advisory Board approved a $7,500 grant for the North Dakota Roughrider Rodeo Association finals that will be held at the Jamestown Civic Center in October.

Debra Carlson represented the rodeo association in a request for $10,000. She said a new rodeo committee of local members was helping organize the rodeo and working at ways to cut costs and improve attendance and sponsorship.

“The new committee is doing things to try to keep the event in Jamestown,” she said.

The Civic Center has put the rodeo on notice that it may not host the event in 2017 because of financial losses. The Civic Center lost $17,000 on the 2015 event.