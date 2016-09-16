In the record
Statistics for the Jamestown Police Department for Sept. 15:
* 2 traffic citations
* 1 traffic warning
* 10 parking tickets
* 4 accidents investigated
* 1 criminal arrest
* 1 juvenile referral
* 1 warrant served
* 3 crimes investigated
* 2 disturbance calls
* 37 public assistance calls
* 1 animal call
Statistics for the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office for Sept. 15:
* 1 assist other agency
* 3 civil process services
* 3 information reports
* 1 suspicious activity
* 1 warrant
* 4 miscellaneous calls
* 13 calls for service