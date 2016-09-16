Search
    In the record

    By Sun Staff Today at 7:54 a.m.

    Statistics for the Jamestown Police Department for Sept. 15:

    * 2 traffic citations

    * 1 traffic warning

    * 10 parking tickets

    * 4 accidents investigated

    * 1 criminal arrest

    * 1 juvenile referral

    * 1 warrant served

    * 3 crimes investigated

    * 2 disturbance calls

    * 37 public assistance calls

    * 1 animal call

    Statistics for the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office for Sept. 15:

    * 1 assist other agency

    * 3 civil process services

    * 3 information reports

    * 1 suspicious activity

    * 1 warrant

    * 4 miscellaneous calls

    * 13 calls for service

