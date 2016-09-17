Hochhalter Chiropractic receives Business of the Month Award

The Young Professionals of Jamestown and the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently presented the Business of the Month Award to Hochhalter Chiropractic P.C., 118 2nd St. NW. Pictured is Dr. Blake Hochhalter holding the plaque and Sherri Hochhalter, his office administrator, along with the Young Professionals and the Ambassadors. Hochhalter Chiropractic P.C. and other monthly winners will be considered for Business of the Year to be awarded at the Chamber’s annual banquet in January. Business of the Month award nomination forms are available at the Chamber office. Call 252-4830 for more information or emaildirector@jamestownchamber.com.