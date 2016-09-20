JSDC moves forward on airport industrial park

This agricultural land owned by the Jamestown Regional Airport and just west of the airport is being considered for commercial development. John M. Steiner / The Sun

Preliminary planning for a new industrial park in Jamestown will continue after the Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. Board of Directors voiced no opposition to proceeding Monday.

Jamestown Mayor Katie Andersen, a member of the JSDC Board of Directors and the Jamestown Regional Airport Authority, told the rest of the JSDC Board the Federal Aviation Administration had approved a section of airport property along N.D. Highway 20 and south of the UTC Aerospace plant for non-aeronautical use.

Non-aeronautical use means the land could be developed for commercial and industrial businesses of any type, although the lots closest to the airport would likely be used for aeronautical-related businesses that could utilize direct taxiway access to the runways.

Andersen said up to 95 percent of development costs for properties used for aviation-related businesses could be covered by grants from the FAA or the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission.

Preliminary planning could include a business plan for the industrial park and the development of probable lease costs for land that Andersen said would be comparable to other commercial land lease options for businesses.

"The ultimate goal is the tenants would pay for all the costs," she said. "It would be run similar to SEPA (Spiritwood Energy Park Association) or the I-94 Business Park."

SEPA is the home to Dakota Spirit AgEnergy and is actively seeking additional tenants, said Bob Toso, president of the JSDC Board.

"We don't want to get too far ahead of ourselves, but there is only one lot left in the I-94 Business Park," he said.

Andersen said preliminary planning will continue with negotiations between the city of Jamestown, the Jamestown Regional Airport Authority and the JSDC with the hopes of developing a joint powers agreement that defines how the project would proceed.

In other business, the JSDC Board of Directors approved paying $35,869 in dues to the South Central Dakota Regional Council for 2017. The amount includes a 3 percent increase from the 2016 dues.

The JSDC will also return $49,000 to the city of Jamestown and Stutsman County in overages paid by the two governments on previous projects. The money was appropriated for economic development projects but not distributed to the requesting businesses for a variety of reasons over several years.

Jamestown will receive 80 percent of the overage with Stutsman County receiving 20 percent.