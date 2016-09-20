Bookmobile design change

The bookmobile under construction for the James River Valley Library System suffered a setback, according to Joe Rector, director for the library system.

Rector told the James River Valley Library System Board of Directors Monday at its regular meeting that the truck box constructed for the bookmobile had not been built to specifications by a subcontractor. Most notably, the door was in the wrong place and the box was built with a level floor without wheel wells. Without wheel wells, the box must be mounted higher for clearance.

"The wheel wells allow a lower floor and lower steps," Rector said.

Rector said the placement of the door in the box's current configuration is directly behind the checkout area, which could be a danger to patrons if they accidentally step into the stairwell and fall.

Requiring the contractor, OBS Inc., to replace the box could set the project back months, while just moving the door could add three weeks to the project.

The library board authorized Rector to negotiate with OBS to solve the problem with the door location, ascertain the final height of the vehicle and make sure the bookshelves in the bookmobile meet specifications.

A special meeting will be scheduled when final plans from OBS are obtained, Rector said.

In other business, the board authorized a salary increase for Jennifer Senger, assistant director of the library system. Senger currently works in a salaried position and would be eligible for overtime under new federal labor regulations, Rector said. Senger works between 45 and 50 hours per week.

The board authorized a raise to $47,500 for Senger which moves her above the wage threshold where overtime is required.

"This is forcing us to pay her what she is worth," said Jim Nyland, vice president of the library board.