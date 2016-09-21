The County Commission followed a recommendation by Stutsman County Tax Director Tyler Perleberg to grant the property tax exemption for improvements made to the barn that was built in the early 1900s. The barn was moved from the Beau Williams farm to property owned by Julie Michels in November 2014.

In her application for the property tax exemption, Michels said the barn was placed on a new concrete foundation at 7560 46th SE in Jamestown, and after a complete renovation, became the site for Boondocks LLC. Boondocks is a space for holding meetings, weddings, holiday parties and other events. It has been open for business for most of 2016.

Perleberg said he had Stutsman County State's Attorney Fritz Fremgen research if a structure like this, which wasn't built at its current location, would qualify for this property tax exemption. Fremgen said the barn did qualify because it was an existing structure, even though it was moved to its current location, Perleberg said.

The exemption will start for 2017 and go for three years.

In other business, the County Commission unanimously approved a request from the South Central Dakota Regional Council Board of Directors, through a request from the Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp., to increase its membership fee 3 percent for 2017. The county splits the payment of the membership fee with the city of Jamestown 37 percent to 63 percent. The county will pay $13,272 of the $35,869 total to the Regional Council.

The County Commission also concurred with a recommendation from the JSDC Board of Directors to adjust the final amount due from RTS Shearing for a loan it got through the JSDC from Job Service North Dakota's New Jobs Training Fund to $1,590. The city fully funded the loan, and no county funds were involved.