Kids Against Hunger works toward 1 millionth meal

The campaign for the sixth Kids Against Hunger event in Jamestown is underway, and this year the Jamestown Kiwanis Club is working toward packaging its 1 millionth meal.

This year's goal is to raise $43,000, which will allow the group to make it to 1 million meals. Janna Bergstedt, Kiwanis board member and co-chair of the event, said the club has raised about $26,000 so far.

"We've been so fortunate in the past to not worry so much about the fundraising," Bergstedt said. "We've had to work harder this year."

Bergstedt said an anonymous donor is matching 50 cents to every dollar, which makes a big difference. Kiwanis is hoping to have the funds by Oct. 1, so it can purchase the food for the meal-packaging event.

The packaging will take place Oct. 29 at Stutsman Harley-Davidson in Jamestown. About 300 volunteers are needed for the event, but Bergstedt said she usually sees around 400. People from 6 years old into their 80s volunteer, she said.

"There are tons of groups. It's neat to see everyone come together for a common cause," Bergstedt said.

All of the meals packaged this year will stay in the region, Bergstedt said. Great Plains Food Bank in Fargo and Kids Against Hunger will each distribute half the meals.

The meals cost 25 cents per meal and are very nutritious, Bergstedt said. Each package contains a mixture of rice, crushed soy, vitamin and mineral powder and dehydrated vegetables.

Tim Perkins, Buffalo Mall property manager, said he joined Kiwanis in 2013 because of the Kids Against Hunger event. The meal-packaging event was held at the mall in the past.

"Donating a little bit of your time goes a long way knowing you're helping starving children," he said. "Kiwanis members have to step back the day of the event because there are so many volunteers."

Kiwanis member Don Bentz discovered the Kids Against Hunger event at a convention and brought the idea back to the board, Bergstedt said. The Jamestown Kiwanis Club has held a meal-packaging event every year since 2011.

Donations can be dropped off at either First Community Credit Union location or made online at www.gofundme.com/kahjamestown. For more information, call 251-2237 or email jamestownkiwanis@gmail.com.