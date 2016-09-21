Student enrollment at JPS dips slightly

Jamestown Public School District had a slight decrease in enrollment for 2016-17, according to information from the Jamestown Public School Board meeting Tuesday.

There are 2,176 students registered in the school district for 2016-17. This is 39 fewer students than the 2,215 registered in 2015-16.

There are 972 elementary school students in grades kindergarten to fifth grade for 2016, which is 38 fewer students than the 1,010 registered in 2015. There are more fifth- and sixth-graders in 2016 than the year before, but there are fewer kindergarten through fourth-grade students.

"The registration is down, and this is mostly due to lower than anticipated kindergarten enrollments over the last two years," said Robert Lech, JPS superintendent, in an email Tuesday. "Families do have a number of options for elementary education in Jamestown, which makes enrollments in those areas prone to fluctuation."

Lech said there is typically an increase of students returning to Jamestown Public Schools from private schools that do not extend all the way through 12th grade.

There are 537 middle school students in grades six to eight for 2016, which is one less student than 2015. There are more seventh-graders in 2016 than a year ago, but there are fewer sixth- and eighth-graders.

There are 667 high school students in grades ninth through 12 for 2016, which is the same number of students registered in 2015. There are more ninth-graders and Jamestown North students in 2016 than a year ago, but there are fewer sophomores, junior and seniors in Jamestown Public Schools.

There are 121 students from Jamestown going to other school districts in 2016, and another 67 students from other districts who are attending Jamestown Public Schools. Sixty-four students from 29 families are participating in home education this year.

"The numbers we have for home-schooled students and open-enrolled students are going to be a year behind as that is the most complete data we have," Lech said. "Those take place throughout the year, so it is typical that we provide that from the last completed year."

Sally Ost, JPS business manager, said there have been calls about the open rural seat on the School Board. A change of address made current member Mindi Schmitz ineligible for the rural seat, and she has resigned.

No applications for the rural seat are filed yet, Ost said, and the deadline is Sept. 30. Applications can be completed on the school district's website or at the office.

The School Board unanimously approved a special education unit policies and procedures update.

Rhoda Young, director of the JPS special education and the James River Special Education unit, spoke to the board about the need to update program eligibility documents and associated policies and procedures. The updates reflect administrative changes since 2007, she said.

Young said the board can have some preference in the areas of monitoring procedures, independent evaluations and interagency agreements.

The board also approved 8-0 a first reading of a proposed Jamestown High School athletic hall of fame. Board members expressed a preference to include non-athletic honorees, but the committee of former coaches and teachers said the framework was designed for sports, Lech said.

"The committee certainly agreed to the value to honoring all students but at this time the committee is continuing to be simply athletic and would leave it to another group to take on that (non-athletic) challenge," Lech said.

Board member Jennifer Schmidt said another group will propose a non-athletic hall of fame. She said that effort should receive the same level of support as the athletic hall of fame.

"I offer my thanks to this group," Schmidt said, adding that recognizing alumni is a positive thing. "I still have concerns that this is only for athletics, but I respect that and hope that they realize there will be two (halls of fame)."

In other business the School Board approved:

* a $28,000 ice rental agreement with the Jamestown Parks and Recreation Department.

* an executive summary of final budgets.

* a final certificate of levy without changes.

* a formula for determining tuition agreements.

* a five-year agreement with the city of Jamestown for the school resource officer.