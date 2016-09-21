In the record for Sept. 20, 2016
Statistics for the Jamestown Police Department for Sept. 20:
* 1 traffic citation
* 1 traffic warning
* 1 criminal arrest
* 2 juvenile referrals
* 3 warrants served
* 4 crimes investigated
* 1 disturbance call
* 30 public assistance calls
* 4 animal calls
Statistics for the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office for Sept. 20:
* 1 assist other agency
* 14 civil process services
* 1 information report
* 1 suspicious activity
* 1 security check
* 4 transports
* 6 warrants
* 5 miscellaneous calls
* 32 calls for service