    In the record for Sept. 20, 2016

    By Sun Staff Today at 6:28 a.m.

    Statistics for the Jamestown Police Department for Sept. 20:

    * 1 traffic citation

    * 1 traffic warning

    * 1 criminal arrest

    * 2 juvenile referrals

    * 3 warrants served

    * 4 crimes investigated

    * 1 disturbance call

    * 30 public assistance calls

    * 4 animal calls

    Statistics for the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office for Sept. 20:

    * 1 assist other agency

    * 14 civil process services

    * 1 information report

    * 1 suspicious activity

    * 1 security check

    * 4 transports

    * 6 warrants

    * 5 miscellaneous calls

    * 32 calls for service

