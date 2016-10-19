Woman held in jail on felony charges

Hailey Tardif, either 20 or 21, 711 10th St. NE Apartment 305, is accused of willfully engaging in a sexual act with a child younger than 15 years old and inflicting bodily or mental injury on a child younger than 6 between Feb. 1 and July 19. She remains in custody on a $10,000 cash bond.

The affidavit in support of probable cause included a report from the Jamestown Police Department alleging Tardif admitted performing on an 11-month-old child.

Tardif is scheduled for a preliminary hearing and/ or arraignment at 9 a.m. Oct. 12 in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

A Class A felony is punishable by 20 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. A Class B felony is punishable by 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

(This copy has been corrected)