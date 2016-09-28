One injured in crash north of Jamestown

A car-pickup truck crash on U.S. Highway 281/U.S. Highway 52 about 13 miles north of Jamestown Monday evening sent one of the drivers to the Jamestown Regional Medical Center, according to the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office.

Valarie Treesoul, 70, Woodworth, was driving a 1999 Pontiac Bonneville car north on U.S. Highway 281/52, which is a fourlane divided highway, Monday around 8 p.m., approaching the intersection with 28th Street Southeast, according to the crash report

Thomas McCabe, 59, Canyon, Texas, was driving a 2008 Ford F250 pickup truck pulling a combine header north on Highway 281/52, approaching the intersection with 28th Street Southeast.

The pickup moved into the passing lane to make a wide right turn onto 28th Street. The Pontiac was in the driving lane and ran into the Ford, according to the sheriff’s office.

Treesoul and McCabe wore seat belts. Treesoul was transported by Jamestown Area Ambu-