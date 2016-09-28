VCSU students to harvest squash

Valley City State University freshmen and their upperclass mentors will harvest squash on Thursday at an area farm for distribution throughout North Dakota via the Great Plains Food Bank.

About 215 VCSU students, as part of their Learning to Live, Living to Learn class, will be bused to a farm northwest of Valley City owned by Dan Faust, a retired Lutheran pastor. There they will join with community volunteers organized by Faust to pick squash and other farm produce and load it onto semi-trailers for the Great Plains Food Bank, which will then transport the produce to food shelters and community pantries for use by those in need throughout the state.

This is the sixth year for the annual project. Last year the group harvested 61,000 pounds of produce for the Great Plains Food Bank.