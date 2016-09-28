Stabbing in Jamestown under investigation

The Jamestown Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that occurred in the early morning hours today.

Lt. Robert Opp confirmed a call had been received at 12:30 a.m. from the north Loaf ‘N Jug, located at 424 1st Ave. N reporting the incident.

The victim was transported to Jamestown Regional Medical Center and then transported by air ambulance to a Fargo hospital. The name and condition of the victim have not been released.

The incident remains under investigation and no one is in custody, Opp said.

