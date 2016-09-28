County Road 40 closure delayed
A portion of Stutsman County Road 40 will be closed starting Monday.
County Road 40 from Stutsman County Highway 62 east of Spiritwood to the county line will be closed. The road is expected to be open on Oct. 13 or earlier if weather conditions allow.
The closure was previously scheduled to start on Wednesday or Thursday.
Traffic and road closure signs will be posted as necessary. Drivers should use caution when entering these areas and alternate routes should be used when possible.