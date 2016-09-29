Search
    In the record for Sept. 28, 2016

    By Sun Staff Today at 6:45 a.m.

    Statistics for the Jamestown Police Department for Sept. 28:

    * 4 traffic citations

    * 2 traffic warnings

    * 3 accidents investigated

    * 1 criminal arrest

    * 2 warrants served

    * 4 crimes investigated

    * 18 public assistance calls

    * 2 animal calls

    Statistics for the Stutsman County Sheriff's Office for Sept. 28:

    * 2 assist other agencies

    * 1 controlled burn

    * 7 civil process services

    * 1 suspicious activity

    * 1 motorist assist

    * 4 transports

    * 1 warrant

    * 5 miscellaneous calls

    * 22 calls for service

