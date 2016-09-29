In the record for Sept. 28, 2016
Statistics for the Jamestown Police Department for Sept. 28:
* 4 traffic citations
* 2 traffic warnings
* 3 accidents investigated
* 1 criminal arrest
* 2 warrants served
* 4 crimes investigated
* 18 public assistance calls
* 2 animal calls
Statistics for the Stutsman County Sheriff's Office for Sept. 28:
* 2 assist other agencies
* 1 controlled burn
* 7 civil process services
* 1 suspicious activity
* 1 motorist assist
* 4 transports
* 1 warrant
* 5 miscellaneous calls
* 22 calls for service