Airport Authority moves forward on runway rehab

The Jamestown Regional Airport Authority approved having Interstate Engineering design a rehabilitation project for the crosswind runway at Jamestown Regional Airport.

The Airport Authority also approved having Interstate Engineering do the engineering work for sealing cracks the airport’s runways where needed.

Steve Aldinger, an engineer with Interstate Engineering, said the firm could do the design work for the crosswind runway rehabilitation project for $99,000. Since the crosswind runway rehabilitation project is federally funded, if Interstate Engineering charges more than $100,000 for designing the project, the bid would have to be reviewed by a peer engineering firm. Aldinger said he lowered Interstate Engineering’s fee to avoid that review, but if the Airport Authority wanted the bid reviewed by a peer engineering firm, it could.

During discussion about the airport capital improvement project list, which shows planned improvements for the airport through 2026, Aldinger said part of the challenge for designing the crosswind runway rehabilitation project is convincing Federal Aviation Administration officials that the crosswind runway only needs a rehabilitation, not a complete reconstruction.

“If the FAA decides the runway needs to be reconstructed, that means we’d have to narrow the runway and do more work than I think is necessary,” he said.

Part of convincing the FAA a reconstruction is not needed will mean proving the crosswind runway’s asphalt is in good condition. Aldinger said there is a machine the engineering firm will use to show the asphalt’s condition.

The total cost for crack sealing the airport’s airfield, which includes runways that get the most use, is about $130,000.

In other business, the Airport Authority approved its intent to negotiate with the Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. to develop a new industrial park on land that is part of the Jamestown Regional Airport. The land is located along N.D. Highway 20 and south of UTC Aerospace. The land is meant for non-aeronautical use.

Mayor Katie Andersen, who serves on the Airport Authority and the JSDC Board of Directors, said the JSDC Board of Directors wants to work with City Attorney Leo Ryan to develop the legal documents that would make an arrangement between the JSDC and the Airport Authority work.

The non-aeronautical land next to Highway 20 could be developed for commercial and industrial businesses, according to the Jamestown Regional Airport’s master development plan. The lots closer to the airport with direct taxiway access to the runway would be used for aeronautical-related businesses.

Corry Shevlin, JSDC business development manager, said the total estimated cost for developing the airport property into a business park is about $3.5 million. The business park, similar to the Spiritwood Energy Park Association industrial park and the I-94 Business Park, would be developed in phases.

colson@jamestownsun.com

(701) 952-8454