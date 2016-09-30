In the record for Sept. 29, 2016
Statistics for the Jamestown Police Department for Sept. 29:
* 16 traffic citations
* 7 traffic warnings
* 5 parking tickets
* 2 accidents investigated
* 1 criminal arrest
* 3 juvenile referrals
* 3 warrants served
* 5 crimes investigated
* 1 disturbance call
* 33 public assistance calls
* 2 animal calls
Statistics for the Stutsman County Sheriff's Office for Sept. 29:
* 1 assist other agency
* 7 civil process services
* 2 information reports
* 1 suspicious activity
* 1 traffic citation
* 2 traffic warnings
* 2 miscellaneous calls
* 17 calls for service
* 1 court security