Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    In the record for Sept. 29, 2016

    By Sun Staff Today at 7:09 a.m.

    Statistics for the Jamestown Police Department for Sept. 29:

    * 16 traffic citations

    * 7 traffic warnings

    * 5 parking tickets

    * 2 accidents investigated

    * 1 criminal arrest

    * 3 juvenile referrals

    * 3 warrants served

    * 5 crimes investigated

    * 1 disturbance call

    * 33 public assistance calls

    * 2 animal calls

    Statistics for the Stutsman County Sheriff's Office for Sept. 29:

    * 1 assist other agency

    * 7 civil process services

    * 2 information reports

    * 1 suspicious activity

    * 1 traffic citation

    * 2 traffic warnings

    * 2 miscellaneous calls

    * 17 calls for service

    * 1 court security

    Explore related topics:Newslocalin the recordJamestown Police Departmentstutsman county sheriff's office
    Advertisement