Harold Newman Arena Construction on track

A construction worker works above ground on iron beams on the Newman Arena on the campus of the University of Jamestown Thursday. John M. Steiner / The Sun

Construction of the Harold Newman Arena at the University of Jamestown is on schedule for opening in August 2017, according to Tom Heck, UJ vice president of planning and administration.

Construction of the $15 million athletic complex began in May. The building will be 61,000 square feet and include a 2,000-seat arena, eight locker rooms, a booster room overlooking the court, training facility, two lounges, laundry room, two concession areas, ticket booth and retail store.

The belltower is a major feature of the facility. It will be rung after every Jimmie win and house the Jimmie Athletic Hall of Fame. The Jim and MoDean McCullough Foyer is also a featured space in the arena that will be available for community events.

Heck said the construction is going well, and he doesn't foresee any difficulties. The construction team is pouring the basement floors now, and will be finished by the end of the week, he said. The joists come next week, and the building will start to take shape in the next two weeks, Heck said. The facility is on schedule to be enclosed by November.

Planning for the interior is underway, and there are many decisions to be made before Christmas, Heck said. He has been talking with vendors and has received preliminary numbers for the scoreboards and sound system, Heck said.

"There haven't been any surprises there," Heck said. "So far, nothing's scared us too bad."

Fundraising for the project also continues. UJ Executive Vice President Polly Peterson said the university has raised $12.5 million so far.

"I'm very excited about how the fundraising and project are going," Peterson said. "Wonderful people have been very generous."

Funding the facility is part of a larger capital campaign that also includes programs, scholarships and endowment, Peterson said. The university is two-thirds of the way to the goal of $60 million, she said.

The fundraising is mostly talking to people one-on-one, explaining the project and giving an opportunity to donate, Peterson said. She said fundraising also takes place where alumni and friends are located.

There are still several naming opportunities available for various parts of the arena, Peterson said. The women's basketball and women's volleyball locker rooms are two options open.

Peterson said UJ always works with donors if they have a certain area of interest. She said for example, if a donor was in the pep band while at the university and wanted the section of the stands where the band will be named after him or her, UJ would work to accommodate that.

Since donors usually have pledge periods that work best for them, sometimes stretching over a few years, the university will use short-term borrowing to cover the pledges, Peterson said.

Peterson said she is hoping the facility will be fully funded by its August 2017 opening.

"When I go over there, it gives me goosebumps to think how wonderful it will be and the impact it will have on our campus," Peterson said. "It'll be a beautiful building I think the community will enjoy."