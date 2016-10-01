The Jamestown Police Department is seeking information on the man wearing a hat standing at the counter in this photo. He is a person of interest in a stabbing that happened early Wednesday morning in Jamestown. Submitted

The Jamestown Police Department is looking for a man whose image was caught on surveillance video right before a stabbing took place in the 100 block of 5th Street Northeast early Wednesday morning.

Jamestown Chief of Police Scott Edinger said Friday that the man is a "person of interest" in the ongoing investigation into the stabbing. He said he couldn't say if the person of interest and the stabbing victim knew each other.

Edinger said the victim, a 34-year-old Jamestown man, is recovering from injuries he received from the stabbing at a Fargo hospital. Police have interviewed the victim, but Edinger released no other details about the man's medical condition or his identity.

Around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, police officers were called to the 100 block of 5th Street Northeast to a report of a stabbing. The call came from the north Loaf 'N Jug at 424 1st Ave. N. Officer located a 34-year-old Jamestown man with serious injuries. The man was transported by Jamestown Area Ambulance to Jamestown Regional Medical Center, then later flown by helicopter to a Fargo hospital.

Edinger said a person of interest was in Loaf 'N Jug right before the stabbing took place, and the victim chased the man after the stabbing. Edinger said police have recovered a piece of clothing the man was wearing at the time of the incident.

"We really need to identify this person," he said. "We have some good evidence. Once we can identify the other person, we can get the rest of the story."

People with information about the man or who have information about this stabbing may call the Jamestown Police Department at 252-2414.