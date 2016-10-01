2017 county budget shows no surprises in revenues, spending

Outside of two projects there are no major expenditures planned in the Stutsman County 2017 proposed budget.

The 2017 budget forecasts $21.8 million in revenues for all of its departments, which is down 18.9 percent from $26.8 million in total revenues budgeted in 2016.

The 2017 expenditure budget calls for $22.6 million in total spending. That is down 16.6 percent when compared to the 2016 budget, which set total spending at $27.1 million.

The Stutsman County Commission will hold a public hearing on the proposed 2017 budget at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the County Commission meeting room at the Stutsman County Courthouse.

Casey Bradley, Stutsman County auditor/chief operating officer, said people need to keep in mind when looking at these budget figures that the county received about $6 million in 2016 for road projects from the state.

"That is why there is such a difference between this year and the next," he said.

The 2017 general fund budget calls for $8.53 million in expenditures, which is down slightly from 2016 when $8.56 million was set for general fund spending. 2017 general fund revenues are expected to be $8.53 million, down almost 1 percent from $8.6 million in 2016.

Bradley said county employees will receive a 1 percent cost-of-living increase in wages or salary for 2017 and a 2 percent step increase for all eligible employees. A step is when an employee reaches a milestone in number of years served at a certain job.

The only major road work planned for 2017 is $300,000 for replacing three culverts under County Road 63 at Spiritwood Lake and fixing an old concrete pipe under County Road 40 between Bloom and Spiritwood.

The county plans to spend $275,000 next year to replace the cooling tower that serves the Stutsman County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center buildings. The cost is between split between the LEC, which will cover 25 percent, and the County Courthouse paying for the rest.

Bradley said the LEC and County Courthouse will also split the cost for a small front-end loader. The machine will be used to clear snow from the parking lots and sidewalks around the LEC and courthouse. The cost of the loader is $44,000 and will be split equally.

Bradley said the proposed mill levy for 2017 will decrease by 2.08 mills from 98.11 to 96.03 mills. The 2016 taxable value is $108.2 million, up from $102.6 million in 2015. The mill levy for the general fund went down 1 mill from 43.61 mills in 2015 to 42.60 mills for 2016. But general fund mill levies increased from $4.2 million to $4.3 million.

A residential property owner with a home worth $200,000 will have a property tax bill of $761 for 2016, down from $777 in 2015.

"As long as property values keep going up, we can decrease mill levies," he said.