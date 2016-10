Students at Gussner Elementary School in Jamestown cheer Friday as a teacher or staff member gets wet in a dunk tank. The PTO held a fundraiser and students raised more than $9000 to be used for various school projects including playground equipment, teacher supplies and student programs. John M. Steiner / The Sun

Bryan Edens, TAG teacher, at Gussner Elementary School in Jamestown, reacts after being dunked in tub of cold water Friday as part of a fundraiser festivity. The PTO held a fundraiser and students raised more than $9000 to be used for various school projects including playground equipment, teacher supplies and student programs. John M. Steiner / The Sun

