Seckerson joins Century realty firm

Tricia Seckerson has joined Century 21 Heritage Realty as a sale associate. She will specialize in all areas of real estate i n c l u d i n g residential, commercial, and rural.

Seckerson was born and raised in Jamestown. Graduating in 2001, she continued her education at University of Jamestown. She started her first business, Quiznos Sub, with her now husband in 2003. Since then they have expanded greatly into the real estate market. She brings seven years of property management experience, is a member of Young Professionals of Jamestown and former Mrs. North Dakota America 2008.

“I am very excited to expand my career even more and help families find their dream home or first home,” Seckerson said. “I want to make buying or selling your home as easy as possible.”

Seckerson and her husband, Kelly, live in rural Jamestown and have three children.

Century 21 has had a presence in Jamestown for over 30 years and is locally owned and operated. Century 21 Heritage Realty has nine agents serving a 90-mile radius with agents in Jamestown, Carrington, Valley City and Edgeley.

“We are very excited to add Tricia to our sales team,” said Century 21 Broker/Manager Alison Schumann. “Her experience in property management, business experience and community involvement along with great people skills makes her a perfect fit for our business.”

Anyone who would like to find out more about becoming a real estate agent may call the office at 252-0392.