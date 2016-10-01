Business After Hours set at Two Rivers Inn

Two Rivers Inn will host a Business After Hours event from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Oct. 11.

Attendees can join the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce staff and ambassadors and enjoy socializing and networking. Area business professionals will have an opportunity to network. Property tours will also be provided for Two Rivers Inn, which has been remodeled.

Attendees should RSVP by 1 p.m. Oct. 11 to be eligible for the Chamber member raffle drawings.

Two Rivers Inn is located at 408 Business Loop W in Jamestown.