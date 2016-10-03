Passenger injured in truck rollover

A teenager was injured in a truck rollover on a Stutsman County road near Jamestown on Saturday morning, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Wyatt Briss, 16, was driving a 2001 Peterbilt truck with passenger Lukas Rosenau, 16, both of Jamestown, pulling a trailer loaded with soybeans. The patrol said they were headed north on Stutsman County Road 65 when Briss slowed to turn east. The trailer tires drove off the north side of the road, the load shifted and the truck and trailer rolled.

The patrol said Briss and Rosenau did not wear seat belts. Rosenau was transported to Jamestown Regional Medical Center then to a Fargo hospital for treatment of injuries.

Briss was cited for care required and operating a vehicle outside of that allowed by license.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Pªtrol.

Sun staff