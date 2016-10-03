Search
Youth dead in Sanborn shooting incident

    Accident victim identified

    By Sun Staff Today at 3:44 p.m.

    The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified a West Fargo woman killed in a Sunday accident near Petersburg.

    Sharon Esch, 71, was pronounced dead at the scene after the 2012 Honda Civic she was driving was struck by a 1996 Plymouth Voyager driven by Malik Yahaya, 45, East Grand Forks, Minn.

    Yahaya was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 2 when he failed to negotiate a turn. His vehicle left the roadway, vaulted across the median and struck the vehicle driven by Esch head-on.

    Yahaya was transported by ambulance to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

    Both drivers were wearing seat belts and airbags did deploy. The accident remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

