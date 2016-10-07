Updated -- Jamestown woman injured in crash

A Jamestown woman received bumps and bruises after a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon, according to the Jamestown Police Department.

Abigayle Grounds, 15, Jamestown, was driving a 2013 GMC Terrain SUV west on 17th Street Southwest, approaching the intersection with 17th Avenue Southwest.

Elizabeth Marsolek, 56, Jamestown, was driving a 2012 Toyota Rav4 SUV south on 17th Avenue Southwest, approaching the intersection with 17th Street Southwest.

The police said Grounds disobeyed a stop sign and struck the vehicle Marsolek was driving.

Grounds and Marsolek wore seat belts, according to the police. Marsolek was transported by Jamestown Area Ambulance to the Jamestown Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

Grounds was cited for disobeying a stop sign and care required when driving.