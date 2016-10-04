Library Board approves bookmobile plan revisions

The James River Valley Library System Board of Directors approved the revisions to the bookmobile plans during a special meeting on Monday.

Joe Rector, director for the library system, announced setbacks in the bookmobile's construction to the board two weeks ago. Rector said the truck box had not been built to specifications. The door was placed in the wrong spot, and the bookmobile did not include wheel wells.

The revised plans changed the location of the door, which was first placed where patrons could fall into the stairwell. The new plans also include a coat closet and hand rails. Rector also confirmed that the bookmobile would fit in the library's garage.

Rector said he hasn't asked the contractor, OBS Inc., how long the revisions would delay constructing the bookmobile. He said he is happy to have the revisions in place.

"It's a hurdle we didn't think we would have, but in the end, it managed to strengthen the interior design," Rector said. "I think we're going to be happy with the bookmobile we get."

The board also approved the proposal to refinish the library's front doors. Rector said the repairs will cost between $4,678 and $6,305, depending on if new crash bars are needed. He said the cost is less than he expected, and would like to get the repairs done this month.