Parking ban challenged

A Jamestown businessman is challenging an ordinance change that banned parking in front of his home and car dealership.

Brian Hanson, owner of Budget Auto Sales & Service, told the Jamestown City Council Monday that the ban on parking on 10th Avenue makes it difficult for customers to get to his business and is unfair.

"Just driving around, I found three intersections with the same problem," he said. "I know there's more problems than just my place."

The City Council made the area in front of Budget Auto a no parking zone in September after complaints that vehicles parked on the street made it difficult to see traffic at the intersection. The no parking area was expanded to include all of 10th Avenue and the West Business Loop.

"In 18 years there have only been two accidents there," Hanson said. "Now they are saying it's an eyesore to the community."

Hanson said he was out of town during the meetings when the ordinance was discussed and passed.

"I didn't get a chance to give my side," he said.

Jamestown Mayor Katie Andersen voted against the no parking ordinance, but she said any member of the City Council who voted in favor of the ordinance could ask to put it back on the agenda of a future meeting for reconsideration.

In other business, the City Council approved a funding plan for Jamestown Tourism based on percentages of the revenue from hotel and restaurant taxes in Jamestown.

"This is our wishes," said Searle Swedlund, executive director of Jamestown Tourism. "It goes back to the model where it rises and falls."

The City Council awarded the contract for sanitary sewer, storm sewer and water improvements for 5th Street Northeast in the vicinity of the Two Rivers Activity Center, which is now under construction.

Ryan Development, a national company with offices in Minneapolis, was the apparent low bidder at $466,000, which was well below the engineer's estimates of $700,000, according to Travis Dillman, project engineer for Interstate Engineering.

The council also approved its 2017 budget after Pam Phillips, member of the City Council, questioned whether the employee raises included in the budget could be increased to 3 percent. The preliminary budget had included 2.5 percent raises for city of Jamestown employees.

Andersen said the raises were comparable to the 3 percent given to Stutsman County employees and the city had conducted and implemented two studies to make sure pay for its employees was comparable to other government agencies in the region.

Diane Satrom, a Jamestown property owner, also questioned the amount of property tax increases each year.

"My concern is we don't own our property," she said. "If we don't pay, the county takes it away. My concern is for the people on fixed incomes. They shouldn't be run out of their houses."