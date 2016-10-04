The Jamestown Fire Department works to extract a woman from a car at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in southwest Jamestown. The crash remains under investigation. John M. Steiner / The Sun

Emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 25th Street Southwest and U.S. Interstate 94 Tuesday.

The Jamestown Police Department, Jamestown Fire Department and Jamestown Ambulance service were dispatched at 11:45 a.m.

Lt. Sheldon Mohr, training officer for the Jamestown Fire Department, said one person was extricated from a vehicle and transported to Jamestown Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries.

Additional information regarding the vehicles involved in the crash and any possible injuries was not available.