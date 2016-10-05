First frost of the season almost here

Tomatoes on the vine may freeze this week if not protected. John Steiner

The first frost of the season for Jamestown is expected this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasts for this week predict Thursday night lows around 30 and Friday night lows around 27.

The National Weather Service said Wednesday night lows will be mid to low 30s with lower temperatures Thursday and Friday nights. A hard freeze could be experienced across central and western North Dakota, with lows in the mid 20s to 30 degrees Thursday night.

Meteorologist Janine Vining with the National Weather Service in Bismarck said the first frost of the season is usually in September. This week will be the start of regular frosts, Vining said. The state will experience more fall-like weather with lows in the 40s early next week, she said.

Vining said covering gardens and plants can save them through the weekend.

“If you have things you want to keep growing, you can tough it out for three cold mornings,” Vining said.

Early next week will see highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s that won’t hamper plants too much, Vining said. Hardier plants could be OK in the lower temperatures, but after awhile it will be touch and go, Vining said.

According to the North Dakota State University Extension Service, carrots, cabbage, spinach, turnips, leeks, kale and swiss chard are some vegetables that can tolerate freezing.

