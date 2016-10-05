Basement fire in Jamestown

Jamestown Fire Department responds to a fire Tuesday afternoon at 611 4th Street NW in Jamestown. There was extensive smoke damage and two adult occupants are being assisted by the Red Cross. John M. Steiner / The Sun

Two Jamestown residents are without a home after an afternoon fire at 611 4th St. NW.

According to Jamestown Fire Department, one of the adults was home at the time of the fire and was alerted by a working smoke detector.

Stutsman County Communications Center dispatched JFD to a basement fire at 3:31 p.m., and the department responded with 32 firefighters, a ladder truck, two pumper trucks and four other vehicles.

JFD reported the fire under control at 4:49 p.m.

The fire is under investigation, according to JFD. The cause will be determined when the reports are in, he said.

Jamestown Area Ambulance said it did not treat anyone at the scene and did not transport anyone for treatment.

A volunteer from the American Red Cross Dakotas Region was on scene and assisting the resident who was home.