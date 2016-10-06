Climber arrested for disorderly conduct

A man climbed the top of a building in downtown Jamestown Wednesday apparently using the electrical conduit pipe at left. The ladder truck from the Jamestown Fire Department was used to get the young man down from the roof before the Jamestown Police Department took him into custody. John M. Steiner / The Sun

A 19-year-old man was arrested for disorderly conduct on Wednesday after climbing to the top of a vacant downtown building.

Stutsman County Communications Center dispatched Jamestown Police Department at 4:31 p.m. about a man who climbed up the west wall of the former Elks building at 301 1st Ave. N. Maj. John Johnson, the JPD day-shift commander, said when officers arrived there was no immediate access to the roof. The climber was not visible to police officers from the ground, and a call was made to Jamestown Fire Department to request the ladder truck at 4:45 p.m.

Police partially blocked off 3rd Street Northwest near Main Street as the ladder was deployed over the roof, Johnson said. One firefighter and one police officer climbed the ladder to the roof, and the climber voluntarily came down the ladder, he said.

"No medical attention was needed," Johnson said. "There was no concern to his state of mind."

The man was arrested and booked for disorderly conduct, Johnson said.