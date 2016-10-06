Driver injurred in truck accident

A semi driver was injured in a rollover at 6:40 p.m. Thursday near Medina, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Thomas Beer, 60, Almena, Kan., was driving a 2016 International truck with an enclosed trailer east on Interstate 94 near mile marker 223 when the semi he was driving drifted onto the south shoulder, the patrol said. Beer overcorrected, and the truck entered the median where it came to rest on its side facing west.