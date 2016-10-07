Sex offender living in Jamestown

A high-risk convicted sex offender is living in Jamestown, according to the Jamestown Police Department.

Richard Vondal, 67, resides at 2605 Circle Drive (transition house). He does not drive a vehicle.

Vondal is described as a white male, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Vondal was assigned a high-risk assessment by the North Dakota Risk Level Committee, Office of the Attorney General. He is on GPS monitoring and probation with North Dakota Probation and parole.

Vondal was convicted of gross sexual imposition in 1999 in Morton County District Court. Authorities said he convinced a 15-year-old girl to come see his daughter, and he inappropriately touched the girl. He received 10 years.

Vondal was convicted of sexual assault in 1999 is Morton County District Court. He received five years with five years suspended.

Vondal was also convicted of gross sexual imposition in 1996 in Morton County District Court. Authorities said he threatened a woman with a pry bar and told her to take off her clothes. He received 30 days with two years suspended.

Vondal was convicted of gross sexual imposition in 1987 in Grand Forks County District Court. Authorities said he raped a 12-year-old girl who was babysitting at his home. He received 15 years with eight years suspended.

Vondal is not wanted by police and has served the sentence imposed by the court. Printed handouts of Vondal’s demographics are available at the Jamestown Police Department.

More information on registered offenders is available at www.sexoffender.nd.gov.