Stabbing investigation continues

The investigation into the stabbing of a 34-year-old Jamestown man continued this week.

Earlier this week that the Jamestown man who was stabbed in the early morning hours of Sept. 28 was released from the hospital in Fargo where he was recovering from wounds from the incident, said Scott Edinger, Jamestown police chief. The man was questioned about the incident.

Edinger said the “person of interest” was identified and questioned.With both men involved in the incident questioned, the investigation will continue, Edinger said. All evidence and information from the investigation will be turned over to the Stutsman County state’s attorney, where a decision will be made on whether or not charges will be sought against either man.

As of Thursday no charges have been filed, according to a review of Southeast District Court and Jamestown Municipal Court records.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 28. Police officers were called to the 100 block of 5th Street Northeast to a report of a stabbing. The call came from the north Loaf ‘N Jug, 424 1st Ave. N.

Officers located a 34-year-old Jamestown man with serious injuries. The man was transported by Jamestown Area Ambulance to Jamestown Regional Medical Center, then later flown by helicopter to a Fargo hospital.

The names of both men in this incident have not been released.