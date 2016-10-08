One person sentenced on felony charge

One person was recently sentenced on a felony charge in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

John Mathew Morehouse, 57, 112 Sunnyside Trailer Court, pleaded guilty to actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor, a Class C felony.

Morehouse was accused of driving a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor or refusing to submit to tests of blood, breath or urine to determine the alcohol concentration on April 21. Morehouse has previous convictions for driving under the influence in 2008 and 2009 in Stutsman County and in 2009 in Ramsey County.

Judge Thomas Merrick sentenced Morehouse to one year and one day in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with one day suspended and credit for one day served. The sentence is to be served concurrent with a previous conviction for driving with a suspended driver's license and can be served as work or school release.

Merrick also sentenced Morehouse to two years supervised probation, to not own or possess firearms for two years, complete recommended treatment for an evaluation already completed and to participate in the 24/7 sobriety program for one year.

Morehouse was ordered to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $2,000 fine/state, $35 indigent defense application fee and $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. A Class C felony charge of driving under the influence carries a mandatory minimum sentence of one year and one day in prison and a $2,000 fine.